Peaceful protesting at Walmart in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Protesters are seen at the Walmart in Summerville on Sunday afternoon supporting Black Lives Matter after the death of George Floyd.
The crowd is seen holding up signs stating, “No Justice, No Peace” and “I can’t breathe.”
The Town of Summerville released a statement saying they respect peaceful protests and local enforcement will ensure safety for the protesters who are doing so properly.
Summerville leaders are also encouraging businesses in the area of Main Street to close or secure their properties.
