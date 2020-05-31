Police: Four stores broken into at Tanger Outlets during overnight riots

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police said four stores were broken into at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston after protests turned to riots overnight.
According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, the stores burglarized were Ralph Lauren, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nike.
A North Charleston police spokesman says the stores were in disarray and it is presumed that goods were stolen.
Officials say an inventory at all stores is pending.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
