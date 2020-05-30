Stretch of sunshine with cooler mornings ahead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A front has cleared the area and drier air will move in today. Temperatures will feel warm this afternoon, but not as humid as the last few days. Highs will peak in the mid 80s and then cool to the low 60s overnight. This temp drop will be quite noticeable as mornings in the low 60s have not happened in more than 10 days!
A pop-up afternoon shower and storm can’t be ruled out this afternoon along the sea breeze, but many areas will stay dry. As high pressure builds in, most of the work week will remain dry and sunny. The next two afternoons will feel cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s.
TODAY: Afternoon pop-up shower/storm; HIGH: 86.
TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler; HIGH: 82.
TUESDAY: Sunny with comfortable temperatures; HIGH: 84.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, heating up; HIGH: 90.
THURSDAY: Hot and humid; HIGH: 91.
FRIDAY: Showers possible; HIGH: 89.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with slight shower chance; HIGH: 89.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
