Summerville issues curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Town Council has issued a curfew for Summerville from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
According to town officials, the curfew is from 6 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, to 6 a.m. Monday, June 1.
“The decision was made at a special called council meeting on Sunday, May 31 to limit the potential of violent protests,” town officials said.
According to a statement, the vote also gives Mayor Ricky Waring authority to adjust the curfew based on events through Thursday, June 11.
“The Town of Summerville fully respects the rights of individuals to peacefully protest,” town officials said. “The Police Department will be assisted by surrounding local, state, and federal agencies to work to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters.”
The town is encouraging all businesses in the area of Main St. to close or completely secure their properties and parking lots by removing any furniture or debris.
“Criminal activity and destruction of property will not be tolerated,” town officials said. “Police are asking anyone to report suspicious activity to 9-1-1 and to stay safe.”
Town Hall and the Annex Building will close to the public at 3 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020.
The town also released the following statement:
