Summerville leaders ask businesses to close, prepare for Monday protests

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville encouraged business owners in the area of Main Street to either close “or completely secure their properties and parking lots.”
The request came Sunday morning as town leaders say they and their partners are “prepared for any potential protest/march.”
“The Police Department will be assisted by surrounding local, state, and federal agencies to work to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters,” Summerville spokesperson Mary Edwards said.
Business owners in the area of Main Street should remove any furniture or debris on their properties and parking lots, Edwards said.
“Criminal activity and destruction of property will not be tolerated,” she said.
Summerville Town Hall and the Annex Building will close to the public at 3 p.m. Monday, she said.
The group Black Lives Matter scheduled a protest march to begin at 4 p.m. Monday at the Walmart on Main Street. At 5 p.m., the march will begin and marchers will walk around Hutchinson Square.
The group asked everyone to wear masks and remain socially distant.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.