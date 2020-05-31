Summerville Police: Juvenile arrested Saturday night at bowling alley

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department said a juvenile was arrested Saturday night after a fight in a bowling alley.
According to police, the incident happened at the Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center on Ladson Road.
Live 5 News was told by Summerville Police close to 300 juveniles were involved and other agencies were called in to help.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
