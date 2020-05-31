Three Roper St. Francis facilities to close temporarily due to protests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Roper St. Francis facilities will close temporarily due to protests, according to officials.
Roper Hospital ER – Northwoods in North Charleston will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday.
In addition, the Express Care and primary care office on North Main Street in downtown Summerville will reopen Tuesday morning.
“These decisions to close are based on advice from elected officials and local law enforcement,” Roper St. Francis Healthcare officials said."All other RSFH services will be available Monday as usual."
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.