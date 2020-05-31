Walterboro issues curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Walterboro Mayor Bill Young has announced a curfew for the City of Walterboro beginning at 8:00 PM on Sunday, May 31st and ending at 6:00 AM on Monday, June 1st. The City of Walterboro respects the rights of individuals to peacefully protest. The City of Walterboro Police Department will be assisted by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies to work to ensure the safety of peaceful protestors. Destruction of property and criminal activity will not be tolerated.