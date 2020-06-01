Berkeley, Dorchester Counties announce curfews

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County and unincorporated Dorchester County say they will have curfews Monday night, but they will take effect at different times.
Berkeley County County Council met Monday morning and voted to enact a curfew from 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer said the curfew is countywide.
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis and Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb released this joint statement on the curfew:
While I’m typically not in favor of a curfew, due to the circumstances and recent unrest in Charleston and Summerville, this curfew will give us the ability to protect the life and property of Berkeley County citizens and business owners.
"Based on isolated incidents from yesterday and in anticipation for today’s planned protests in Summerville, Berkeley County Sheriff and County Council find this curfew is necessary to protect residents and businesses," Moldenhauer said.
Meanwhile, unincorporated Dorchester County will be under a curfew from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The county posted this message on its Twitter account:
While Dorchester County respects the constitutional rights of all individuals to peacefully protest, the County asks that they do so with the safety in mind. Masks & gloves should be worn and proper social distancing should be practiced as we work to flatten the curve of COVID-19.
Dorchester County officials urged any protesters to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
