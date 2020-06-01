Biden meets with black leaders at church amid unrest

"He's not in office, and he certainly does not have the megaphone like the person currently occupying the White House does, but I do think our people are looking for someone who can make them feel better during these extremely tough times," said Rep. Val Demings of Florida, whom Biden is considering as a running mate. "America just needs to be reassured that there's someone who's understanding, someone who's willing to say, 'Yes, we do have some issues,' and someone who's willing to address it."