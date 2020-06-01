Charleston businesses recovering from riots over death of George Floyd

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston businesses are recovering from the riots that took place over the weekend in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The protesters demanding justice following the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. A police officer is now charged with murder and manslaughter.
While many businesses in downtown remained closed on Monday due to the damage, some reopened for business.
On Saturday, those protests started off peacefully and by that afternoon things turned violent.
One of the owners of John King Grill and Bar, Lonnie Knight, say they have thousands of dollars worth of damage and they are working to determine the exact amount.
He says his employees were inside when the rioters came in and began stealing.
“My people had to huddle upstairs and cry together and hold each other thinking they could lose their lives at any point because people didn’t notify us in enough time to be able to safely get our employees home,” Knight said.
He says rioters broke the front glass of their building, damaged their computers, and stole cash and liquor.
Employee Grace Johnson was inside as it was happening.
“We were huddling inside for safety, we didn’t have anywhere else to go,” Johnson said. “It was absolutely terrifying. We were all fearing for our own safety because we didn’t know if people were going to come inside. We didn’t know intentions or anything. We were pretty much just trapped inside.”
She says it was great to see the peaceful protesters earlier in the day. Knight says the peaceful protests are what Charleston is all about.
Knight says he's thankful for the volunteers who helped cleanup on Sunday.
"I appreciate everyone's help, I appreciate the community coming together," Knight said. "The amount of love that we felt as business owners with them coming in and offering to help us, strangers cleaning our windows...it was just beautiful, that's the reason I live in Charleston."
While there was a lot of property damage, Knight says their main priority was making sure their employees stayed safe.
“I think as a community we need to all come together and remember the main cause and remember why people are walking and not let racial hate bring people apart and to not use these events that have happened as a way to discriminate more against people who have already been oppressed,” Johnson said. “A group of people who incite violence does not stand for what the movement actually means.”
