WATCH LIVE: Charleston Police chief to speak with reporters on protests, riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds will speak with reporters Monday after a weekend of protests and a riot Saturday night.
Reynolds will speak shortly.
Though there has been no official word on what Reynolds will discuss, it’s likely he will talk about the arrests Sunday of 35 protesters in and around Marion Square. The arrests followed a day of peaceful protests Saturday afternoon followed by violence, vandalism and looting by rioters Saturday night.
Charleston City Council will meet at 1 p.m. to decide whether to extend a curfew another night. The city approved a 12 hour curfew Sunday to begin at 6 p.m. It ended Monday morning at 6 a.m.
Also on Monday, Charleston Police confirmed they are aware of a social media post that mentioned burning down the Angel Oak. Police spokesman Charles Francis said there will be an increased presence in the area.
