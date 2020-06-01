Charleston postpones COVID-19 prayer event

Business owners and volunteers worked Sunday to clean-up damage from a riot Saturday night on King Street. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | June 1, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 10:54 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston says it will hold a scheduled COVID-19 Prayer and Remembrance event at a later date.

The event was supposed to occur Monday at noon in Washington Square. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the city announced the postponement.

City spokesman Jack O’Toole, who said the decision was based on the city’s “ongoing response to this weekend’s protests,” said a new date would be announced as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Charleston City Council will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. to discuss extending the city’s 12-hour curfew to Monday night.

