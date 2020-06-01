Charleston postpones COVID-19 prayer event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston says it will hold a scheduled COVID-19 Prayer and Remembrance event at a later date.
The event was supposed to occur Monday at noon in Washington Square. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the city announced the postponement.
City spokesman Jack O’Toole, who said the decision was based on the city’s “ongoing response to this weekend’s protests,” said a new date would be announced as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, Charleston City Council will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. to discuss extending the city’s 12-hour curfew to Monday night.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.