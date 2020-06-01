Cleanup continues in Charleston after Saturday riots; Summerville prepares for protest march

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the new workweek begins, business owners in downtown Charleston continue the cleanup after rioters smashed windows, vandalized properties and looted some businesses.
A 12-hour curfew that began at 6 p.m. Sunday ended Monday morning at 6 a.m. for Charleston County as well as the Charleston Peninsula, North Charleston and Summerville.
Charleston business owners and volunteers teamed up Sunday morning to board up shattered windows and sweep broken glass. The damage was heavy down Charleston’s King Street.
Nearly three dozen people were arrested Sunday afternoon after police began working to clear the streets and Marion Square.
Charleston city leaders said protesters were illegally assembled in the square and issued multiple warnings that arrests would begin if they did not clear.
Meanwhile, the town of Summerville urged business owners there to temporarily close or at least secure their property and parking lots ahead of a protest planned there Monday afternoon.
The group Black Lives Matter scheduled a protest march to begin at 4 p.m. Monday at the Walmart on Main Street. At 5 p.m., the march will begin and marchers will walk around Hutchinson Square.
Summerville Town Hall and the Annex Building will close to the public at 3 p.m. Monday, town spokesperson Mary Edwards said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.