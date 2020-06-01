Police: Man injured in early-morning shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that injured a man.
Investigators responded to the 1900 block of Clements Ferry Road for a shooting, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Police say the man was wounded in the lower left leg and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
Dispatchers received the initial call at 6:07 a.m., Francis said.
Investigators initially responded to the area of Captain Bill Lane off Clements Ferry Road where crime scene tape was spotted near homes in the area as law enforcement worked to determine where the actual shooting took place.
Anyone with info is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty Charleston Police Department Central Detective.
