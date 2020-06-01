Deputies respond to attempted arson between Magnolia, Drayton Hall plantations

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they responded to an attempted arson on the roadside between Magnolia and Drayton Hall plantations.
Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office said it happened around midnight on Monday.
A report states a citizen extinguished a small fire in a ditch and located what appeared to be two Molotov cocktails.
Deputies have increased patrols of plantations in Charleston County.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700.
