Dry and Pleasant Start to Work Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will continue to build in and stick around through mid-week. Look for a lot of sunshine with temperatures feeling more pleasant than this past weekend. High temperatures will gradually warm the next two days and rise to the upper 80s by Wednesday. During this time the chance for rain will stay out of the forecast. A trough to the west will move closer to the area Thursday and tap into some deep, tropical moisture. The chance for rain will continue to stay low through most of Thursday and increase late into Friday. The added moisture will help temperatures feel more stick by the end of the week.