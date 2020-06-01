George Floyd’s body to be returned to Houston for burial, mayor says

A GoFundMe set up by Philonise Floyd, Floyd’s brother, has raised more than $5 million for the family. “This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George,” Philonise wrote on the GoFundMe page. “A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund.”