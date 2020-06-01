Law enforcement increase patrols around plantations, Angel Oak

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities in Charleston County say they are increasing patrols to some well-known landmarks after reported threats on social media.
Charleston County Sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio said deputies were increasing patrols around Lowcountry plantations like Boone Hall and Magnolia Plantations.
Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said police have also increased patrols around the Angel Oak.
Social media posts reportedly mentioned the landmarks in discussions about ongoing protests in the death of George Floyd, the man who died last Monday while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Resulting protests nationwide included events across Charleston County this weekend and violent rioting in downtown Charleston Saturday night.
