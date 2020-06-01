Mt. Pleasant police chief says violent, destructive behavior will be dealt with swiftly

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie said violent and destructive behavior will be dealt with swiftly and decisively after hearing rumors that his police department have been ordered to do nothing if protests turn violent.
The police chief made the statement after receiving emails and calls regarding a message regarding police inaction was going around social media.
“As for to rumors of the Mount Pleasant Police Department being ordered to ‘do nothing’ or ‘stand around and do nothing’ these are false and I have given no such order,” Ritchie said in a statement Monday afternoon."Our job is to protect our community and any violent or destructive behavior will be dealt with in a swift, decisive, and professional manner."
Ritchie said he supports all citizens’ rights to peacefully and “always will.”
However, he said he and the police department will not tolerate those who become violent, cause property damage, or impede vehicle or pedestrian traffic.
“I want ALL to continue to be heard,” Ritchie said."This is our community and although we can not change the world, we can sure make our community stronger together. I and the Mount Pleasant Police Department see you, hear you, and are with you!!"
