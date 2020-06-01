Police investigating after man shot in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Charleston Monday evening.
A witness said she and the victim were heading home from work and were at the intersection of Azalea Drive and Dundee Street when they heard gunshots.
The witness said they did not know at the time they were being shot at.
When they got out of the vehicle the witness noticed that the victim had been shot in the upper back.
Police are continuing the investigation.
