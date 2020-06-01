Principal: Bishop England High School student expelled for posting threatening racial comment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Administrators at Bishop England High School say they expelled a student on Monday after receiving a copy of a social media post that contained the student making a threatening racial comment.
In a letter to parents, Principal Patrick Finneran said he learned on Sunday about the post.
Finneran described the post as hostile and demeaning to the African American community, and “offensive to all of us.”
“After consulting with my leadership team and diocesan officials earlier today, we contacted the student’s parents and expelled the student,” Finneran said in the letter.
School officials also notified the police.
“This former student’s action was not representative of our Catholic community and is not acceptable,” he said. “We have no tolerance for any words or actions that are racist or threatening in nature, and we will continue to enforce this.”
Finneran said he has decided to create a Diversity Task Force which will be tasked with working on ways to stand in solidarity with all ethnicities, including African American community members, and work to find reconciliation and promote justice.
You can find the principal’s full statement below to parents.
Dear Bishop England Families:
The tragic murder of George Floyd and the terrible effects of systemic racism have caused great pain, anger, and frustration in our nation, the city of Charleston, and, especially, in our African American community. We are outraged by the injustice. Unfortunately, I have more disheartening news to share with you related to our beloved school.
Sunday evening, I learned about a social media post that contained a Bishop England student making a threatening racial comment. The verbiage was hostile and demeaning to the African American community, and offensive to all of us. After consulting with my leadership team and diocesan officials earlier today, we contacted the student’s parents and expelled the student. Additionally, we notified police about the post. We have no further details on their interaction with the former student.
This former student’s action was not representative of our Catholic community and is not acceptable. We have no tolerance for any words or actions that are racist or threatening in nature, and we will continue to enforce this.
In the wake of this, I have decided to create a Diversity Task Force. The group will be tasked with working on ways to stand in solidarity with all ethnicities, including African American community members, and work to find reconciliation and promote justice. We will send you details about this group in upcoming weeks.
Yesterday, Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone released a statement in the wake of Mr. Floyd’s murder and the violence that occurred across the state over the weekend. I echo his comments and ask everyone: “Let us pray for George Floyd and his family. Let us pray for those who are victims of racism. Let us pray for those who are suffering because of the riots. Let us pray for peace, justice and respect for all life.”
If you have any questions or wish to discuss this further, please contact the school office to schedule an appointment with me.
God Bless,
Patrick Finneran
Principal
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.