Summerville extends curfew ahead of afternoon protest

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville extended a 12-hour curfew to take effect at 6 p.m. Monday.
Town spokesperson Mary Edwards said the curfew will continue through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Town Council voted on the original curfew, which took effect Sunday night through Monday morning, during a special council meeting on Monday. The vote, which gave Mayor Ricky Waring authority to adjust the curfew through June 11, was designed to limit the potential of violent protests, she said.
“The town fully respects the rights of individuals to peacefully protest,” Edwards said. “The police department will be assisted by surrounding local, state, and federal agencies to work to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters.”
Summerville Police Lt. Shaun Tumbleston released a short statement Monday:
The Summerville Police Department fully supports and will protect your constitutional right to peacefully assemble and portest; however, if one chooses to step out of line and break the law, they will be placed under arrest and criminally charged immediately.
The organizer of a protest march through Summerville is moving the start time earlier because of a curfew.
The protest was originally set to begin at 4 p.m. at the Walmart on Main Street, but a Facebook event page states the start time is now at 2 p.m.
Protesters will then march down Main Street beginning at 3 p.m. to Hutchinson Square.
Black Lives Matter says the march will be peaceful.
Summerville town leaders warned businesses Sunday to either close or secure their properties and parking lots by removing any furniture or debris ahead of the march.
Town spokesperson Mary Edwards said Monday there is no event permit for a protest on Monday. The Police Department is prepared for any potential march/protest that may come up, she said.
Some Summerville business owners began boarding up their windows Sunday afternoon.
Some of those boards were spray-painted with messages like, “We hear you,” “We support you” and “Stay safe.”
Summerville Town Council enacted a curfew from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, but the authorization gives Mayor Ricky Waring authority to adjust the curfew based on events through June 11.
Edwards said that there had not yet been a decision on whether the town would enact a curfew for Monday night.
