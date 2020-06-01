Protesters gather at North Charleston City Hall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People are currently protesting at North Charleston City Hall over the death of George Floyd.
Authorities have blocked off an area where the protesters are allowed to stand.
Rep. J.A. Moore is also at the protest
“I understand their pain and anger," Moore said. “What we need to do as elected officials is listen to the people.”
The protesters say they have brought a list of demands with them.
The city of North Charleston confirmed Monday afternoon that it will extend a 12-hour curfew beginning at 6 p.m. Monday.
It will take effect at the same time a protest hosted by the group Black Lives Matter is set to end.
North Charleston’s curfew will end Tuesday morning at 6 a.m., according to city spokesman Ryan Johnson.
