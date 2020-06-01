‘Standing strong’: Corbo’s Bakery owners, armed with shotguns, protect their business from protesters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Take a look at this video:
You see a father and his sons, armed with shotguns in front of their family-owned business Corbo’s Bakery at Playhouse Square on Euclid.
This Facebook video was live-streamed by Rob Rash who was documenting the protests as demonstrators reached Corbo’s.
What began as a peaceful protest for George Floyd, the African-American man, killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, turned violent with people torching police cars, tagging buildings, and busting out windows in buildings in Downtown Cleveland.
When some of them came to Corbo's and saw the 3 men, heavily armed out front, they backed away and kept moving.
Co-Owner, Selena Corbo says, she supports the cause but doesn’t condone the violence. She says they had no choice but to protect their business.
“They came at us with bats, threw rocks at our windows, rocks, and stones and I was like, alright,” she said.
Corbo’s was set to reopen Monday after being closed for more than 2 months. But now, that reopening is delayed.
Sunday morning, 19 News Cameras were rolling as dozens stopped by to check out the aftermath.
There was a mixed reaction about the bakery’s response to protesters.
