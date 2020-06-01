Statement: Halls Chophouse employee fired gun in the air to protect staff, customers during riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Halls Chophouse employee fired a gun in the air to protect customers and staff during riots in downtown Charleston, according to a statement by the restaurant.
Officials with the restaurant said on Saturday night, during the height of the riots, shots were fired outside of the business around the time a window at the restaurant was being broken.
At that time, the restaurant said that a Halls Chophouse employee, in an effort to protect customers and staff, drew his licensed concealed firearm and discharged it into the air while other employees brought an injured guest inside the restaurant.
According to a statement by the restaurant, the incident was checked and verified by the Charleston Police Department.
The restaurant said a guest was injured in front of the restaurant, but no one was injured by gunfire.
Staff also reported that that someone had thrown a liquid at them during the incident which they believed was water.
Owner of Halls Chophouse released the following statement:
Our Charleston team is focused on fully reopening – again. After enduring the COVID-19 shutdown, this is a tough setback. The violence that occurred Saturday night on King Street does not reflect the community I call home. Charleston is a city which has gracefully weathered the toughest storms, including the unthinkable tragedy at Mother Emanuel. I support the efforts and message of our peaceful protestors. I do not believe they are the individuals who have caused chaos in our city. We are cooperating with authorities as they investigate all that has taken place on King Street. We will not let violence win the fight over the need for justice and equality.
