Sunny start to the new work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is to our south and high pressure will move in for the next couple days bringing lots of sunshine and lower humidity. We’ll see a sunny sky today to go with lower humidity and a drop in the temperatures. High temperatures will be in the low 80s this afternoon. Sunshine will continue into Tuesday with temperatures warming back up on Wednesday. Highs will be near 90 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. We’ll see the return of a few showers and storms on Thursday with the humidity returning for the second half of the work week.
TROPICS: We’ll be watching the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda, a storm that developed in the Pacific last week and made landfall in Central America. This will likely cross over into the Gulf of Mexico in a few days and does have a chance of redeveloping. If the remnants stay in tact before redeveloping, this would likely maintain the name Amanda. If the remnants fizzle out before regeneration, it would be given the "C" name for the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Regardless, if a storm develops it would likely come north in the Gulf of Mexico late this week. It remains too early to tell if there would ever be any impacts here.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 89.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 88.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.
