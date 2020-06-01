Sunny start to the new work week!

TROPICS: We’ll be watching the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda, a storm that developed in the Pacific last week and made landfall in Central America. This will likely cross over into the Gulf of Mexico in a few days and does have a chance of redeveloping. If the remnants stay in tact before redeveloping, this would likely maintain the name Amanda. If the remnants fizzle out before regeneration, it would be given the "C" name for the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Regardless, if a storm develops it would likely come north in the Gulf of Mexico late this week. It remains too early to tell if there would ever be any impacts here.