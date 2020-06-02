Authorities charge man for setting fire to Charleston police cruiser during downtown riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have announced the arrest of a man suspected of setting fire to a Charleston police cruiser during riots in downtown this past weekend.
The Charleston Police Department charged Abraham Jenkins with third-degree arson and two counts of damage to personal property. Jenkins was arrested on Monday for a protest at North Charleston City Hall which led to the arrest of six more people.
Jenkins’ charges with the Charleston Police Department stem from an incident on Saturday night at 8:50 p.m. when a large riot happened in the area of Meeting Street and Hasell Street.
Live 5′s Raphael James was on the scene and captured video of the incident during a Facebook Live.
During this time three law enforcement vehicles were parked in an occupied area of the intersection, according to police.
Those vehicles included a Charleston police cruiser and a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office SUV which were both marked and had their emergency lights on. In addition, there was an unmarked Charleston police SUV.
The report states that during the riot the “boisterous/aggressive” crowd forced police to retreat a short distance for safety which resulted in the three law enforcement vehicles being left behind which were vandalized with the Charleston police cruiser lit on fire.
According to police, one man with a white shirt over his face identified as suspect #3 repeatedly struck the police cruiser on the passenger side destroying a window.
Investigators said another man, identified as suspect #2, took out a lighter and attempted to ignite the police cruiser as the crowd encouraged him, however that attempt failed.
A report states that suspect #3 gave that man his shirt that had been wrapped around his face. Police say suspect #2 then held a lighter to the shirt as someone else poured an unknown liquid onto the shirt.
A woman then leaned in and held another lighter to the shirt to help ignite it, according to police, and she was joined by another man doing the same. Authorities reported that the crowd assisted in lighting the fire.
The flaming shirt is then left on the trunk of the vehicle until a man, identified as suspect #1, picks it up and throws it into the police car through the smashed window, investigators reported.
The fire then engulfed the interior of the cruiser. Video of the fire can be seen below around the 44 minute mark.
Investigators say suspects #1 and #2 were also involved in damaging the unmarked Charleston police SUV. A report states suspect #1 repeatedly swung a fire extinguisher at the vehicle’s windows which shattered them.
Suspect #2 then got the fire extinguisher and continued to strike the SUV shattering another window, a report stated.
Authorities reported that several male subjects from the group struck and kicked the rear window of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office SUV which shattered. Police said suspect #1 and suspect #2 were among the group.
