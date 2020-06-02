Communities announce Tuesday night curfew plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry communities are deciding whether to extend curfews for Tuesday night two nights after rioters vandalized and looted businesses in downtown Charleston.
As of 12:30 p.m., the cities of Charleston and North Charleston and Charleston County have all said they would not extend curfews.
But unincorporated Dorchester County would maintain its curfew for Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
Shortly after noon, North Charleston officials confirmed they would not extend their 12-hour curfew.
Earlier, Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey said the county would not, either.
The city of Charleston made its decision Tuesday morning during an emergency meeting and decided the Charleston Peninsula would also not extend a curfew.
“City officials will continue to monitor the situation throughout the evening and will make any further announcements as needed,” city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
Mayor John Tecklenburg said it there were no arrests Monday night related to protesting. He recommended not having a curfew Tuesday, adding that have the power to enact curfew later in the day if they see need.
Lowcountry communities imposed curfews on Sunday and Monday nights after days of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 in Minneapolis while in police custody.
A peaceful protest on Saturday afternoon in Marion Square turned to rioting that night with rioters vandalizing businesses and properties and looting stores.
