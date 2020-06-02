College of Charleston rescinds applicant’s admission due to racist social media post

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the College of Charleston say they have rescinded an applicant’s admission to the college because of a racist social media post linked to that person.
The college said it became aware of the post on Monday and involved someone who had previously been accepted for the fall 2020 semester.
“Following an investigation, the College’s admissions office made the decision on Tuesday to rescind the admission of this individual,” the college said in a statement.
