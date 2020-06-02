Cops: Woman broke into Northwoods Mall, stole hundreds of dollars worth of shoes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman broke into Northwood Mall and stole hundreds of dollars worth of shoes late Monday night.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 18-year-old Esnaysis Bonilla-Sosa and charged her with two counts of second-degree burglary, giving false information to police, and violating curfew.
At 10:45 p.m., a police officer responded to Northwoods Mall for a business check and saw that the door of the mall near King Street Grille had been shattered.
As the officer was asking emergency operators if there were any calls for a shattered door he saw a Honda-CRV in the parking lot. When he went towards the vehicle, he saw someone’s head peak out from the CRV.
The officer reported that it was a 14-year-old girl who “excitedly” screamed out,"I told her not go in there." The juvenile told the officer that someone was in the mall, and was detained.
According to a report, the juvenile said her cousin was alone in the mall.
Officers said they found the suspect walking back to the entry way from Dillards with multiple shoes in her hand.
“She immediately dropped the shoes and was taken into custody without incident,” NCPD officials said.
During the investigation, the 14-year-old said she and the suspect were supposed to go to Wendy’s for food. But the juvenile said the suspect passed the fast food restaurant and told her that she was going to the mall.
A report states the juvenile kept telling the suspect “no," and that she wanted to go home, but the suspect continued to the mall.
According to police, the juvenile said she was supposed to be the lookout for her cousin. The juvenile said she called her aunt multiple times to tell her what her cousin was doing.
Police said the aunt corroborated that story, that her niece called her to tell her of the events. The juvenile was released to her mother with no charges.
Investigators said video footage showed the suspect collecting rocks and throwing them at a door which shattered.
“There were multiple rocks on the floor of the mall and shattered glass everywhere,” NCPD officials said. “Once she entered the mall, she went to Reeds Jewelry and attempted to pull on the secured gate, being unsuccessful she took a hair pin from her hair and attempted to pick the lock but was unsuccessful.”
A report states the suspect then went to Dillards using rocks to break the window.
Police said video footage showed the suspect throwing a rock to shatter the bottom window to the entrance of Dillards where she went inside.
NCPD officials said the suspect stole six pairs of shoes and a bottle of Dolce & Gabbana perfume totaling $674.96. All items were returned back to the store.
“The defendant refused to cooperate with officers and would not give her full name,” police said. “Once her mom arrived on scene, she was able to provide us with her full name and date of birth.”
She was given a $45,000 bond on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.