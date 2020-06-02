Heat and Humidity on the Rise Again!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The dry and pleasant afternoons will be a faint memory by Wednesday. High temperatures should climb to the upper 80s as winds shift out of the south and pump in greater dew points along with warmer temperatures. The morning should start off comfortable and dry with temperatures in the low to mid 60s, but by the afternoon it will feel more humid and much warmer. High pressure will begin weakening tomorrow and more moisture will be ushered in with an approaching trough form the west.