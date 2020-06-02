Heat and Humidity on the Rise Again!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The dry and pleasant afternoons will be a faint memory by Wednesday. High temperatures should climb to the upper 80s as winds shift out of the south and pump in greater dew points along with warmer temperatures. The morning should start off comfortable and dry with temperatures in the low to mid 60s, but by the afternoon it will feel more humid and much warmer. High pressure will begin weakening tomorrow and more moisture will be ushered in with an approaching trough form the west.
The rain chance will return to the forecast late Thursday and continue to increase Friday morning. Scattered rain, some of which may be heavy, is possible along with an isolated storm Friday. The chance for rain will lower Saturday and Sunday, but still a few hit or miss showers aren’t out of the question.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable; HIGH: 64.
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds; HIGH: 88.
THURSDAY: More clouds with late day showers; HIGH: 86.
FRIDAY: Warm and humid with chance for scattered rain and storm; HIGH: 85.
SATURDAY: Hot and humid, slight rain chance; HIGH: 87.
SUNDAY: Hot and humid, mainly dry: HIGH: 88.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny; HIGH: 88.
TUESDAY: Very warm with sun and clouds; HIGH: 89.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
