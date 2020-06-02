Jedburg Road construction project completion date now projected in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Jedburg Road exit off of I-26 has been under construction for months and South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say completion is still a couple years away.
SCDOT officials are working to widen I-26 to six lanes, and in order to do this they need to build a completely new bridge for Jedburg Road.
Officials also say the bridge needed to be replaced anyways.
Officials say they are currently in Phase I of the bridge construction project. The expected completion date is now set for June of 2022. Originally it was November 2021 but before construction could begin, permitting issues caused a delay.
In the coming months, drivers will see beams laid across the top of the interstate for the bridge that will soon take the place of the current one. Once they complete the majority of the new bridge, traffic will be moved onto it, and they will demolish the old one.
Construction for this project is expected to cost $55.3 million, most of which will come from state and federal funds.
The outside lanes of I-26 are almost complete. And drivers will also soon see a shift to the new outside lanes in just a couple months as they begin working on the inside ones.
The interstate widening portion of the project will be competed by November of 2021.
Crews plan to do majority of their work overnight.
Ultimately, SCDOT plans to widen I-26 from Charleston to Columbia.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.