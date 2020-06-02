June heat, humidity to return over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We expect another sunny and warm day here across the Lowcountry following a comfortably cool start this morning. Over the next few days, we’ll transition to a warmer and more humid weather pattern. This does mean that showers and storms will return to the forecast later this week.
TROPICS: We’re tracking Tropical Depression #3 which could become Tropical Storm Cristobal later today. Tropical Depression #3 is located in the Bay of Campeche, just off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. There is a lot of uncertainty with the future of this storm due to it’s close proximity to land over the next few days. Regardless, we’ll need to watch this for the central and western Gulf of Mexico this upcoming weekend asthis energy is expected to move northward.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm. High 83.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm. High 88.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms. High 86.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.
