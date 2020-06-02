June heat, humidity to return over the next few days!

TROPICS: We’re tracking Tropical Depression #3 which could become Tropical Storm Cristobal later today. Tropical Depression #3 is located in the Bay of Campeche, just off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. There is a lot of uncertainty with the future of this storm due to it’s close proximity to land over the next few days. Regardless, we’ll need to watch this for the central and western Gulf of Mexico this upcoming weekend asthis energy is expected to move northward.