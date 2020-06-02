Kiawah Island Parkway improvement project targets new completion date

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Town official say two factors have delayed the first phase of the Kiawah Island Parkway Improvement Project, which was supposed to be finished before Memorial Day.
The town says phase one of the project is still underway because of COVID-19 and unexpected weather delays. The new goal is to complete that first phase by the end of June.
The repaving of the parkway from the round-a-bout to the main security gate is complete. However, construction is still underway on a new right turn lane that will go into the Andell Tract field, which is next to the Freshfields Village.
This is the lot that will be used for PGA parking when the PGA Championship returns to Kiawah in 2021.
It's the part of the project that is a joint effort between Kiawah Island and the resort to prepare for the more of visitor traffic when the PGA Championship returns to Kiawah next year.
Town Council is meeting Tuesday at 2 p.m. to discuss phase two of the project. This mostly includes landscaping around the parkway such as trees, irrigation, and other plants around the pavement and parkway.
The meeting will be live streamed here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZPdzYPLYRG-jSEy0Pq24QQ
They say phase two is delayed because of phase one's delays, but also because engineers had landscaping plans on private property.
They will be presenting a new plan at the meeting. Council will also be announcing the new cost of the project, with these changes and because of effects of COVID-19.
The construction of the project was planned to cost $2.5 million. Engineers will be revising landscape design plans and giving updated costs at Tuesday council meeting.
The town says they expect the new plan to pass Tuesday night. If so, phase two could begin in late summer or early fall.
