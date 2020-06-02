Man reported missing from Florida found in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A Florida family worried about missing loved one received good news Tuesday from Colleton County.
South Daytona Police say their 85-year-old loved one, who had been reported missing earlier Tuesday, was found in the Walterboro area.
His family notified police that he had been missing since Monday night and was developing memory loss.
South Daytona Police posted to their Twitter account that he was taken to an area hospital as a precaution and that his family was on the way.
Police thanked the public for spreading the word about his disappearance.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.