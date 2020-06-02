Mount Pleasant Police searching for missing man

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Mount Pleasant are searching for a man who has been missing since Friday night.
Jareen Rakeem Cromwell, 32, was last seen in the 1200 block of Ben Sawyer Boulevard at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday, Inspector Chris Rosier said.
Cromwell was driving a 2019 white Nissan Sentra which was found unoccupied in the Cane Bay area, police say.
Cromwell was believed to be in the Ridgeville area.
He stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 220 pounds, and is bald. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white tank top, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information on Cromwell’s location is asked to call Mount Pleasant Detective Jenkins at 843-884-4176.
