Mount Pleasant Police searching for missing man

Jareen Rakeem Cromwell, 32, has been missing since Friday night, police say. (Source: Mount Pleasant Police)
By Patrick Phillips | June 2, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 9:39 AM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Mount Pleasant are searching for a man who has been missing since Friday night.

Jareen Rakeem Cromwell, 32, was last seen in the 1200 block of Ben Sawyer Boulevard at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday, Inspector Chris Rosier said.

Cromwell was driving a 2019 white Nissan Sentra which was found unoccupied in the Cane Bay area, police say.

Cromwell was believed to be in the Ridgeville area.

He stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 220 pounds, and is bald. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white tank top, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Cromwell’s location is asked to call Mount Pleasant Detective Jenkins at 843-884-4176.

