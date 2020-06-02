Police block off streets after construction crew unearths ordnance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking drivers to avoid a portion of downtown Charleston where a construction crew dug up what appears to be some type of military ammunition.
Charleston Police say the material was found in the 1300 block of Meeting Street, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.
Police say the areas of Morrison and Brigade Streets, Brigade at Meeting Streets, Cypress and King Streets are blocked off.
An Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team is already on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
