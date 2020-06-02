Protesters marching through downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Protesters are currently marching through downtown Charleston after gathering at Colonial Lake this afternoon.
At around 5:10 p.m., the group were making their way up Meeting Street toward Calhoun.
Live 5′s Michal Higdon has been covering the protest and said everything has been peaceful so far, and the protesters have stayed on the sidewalks.
Members of the Charleston Police Department were also walking with the protesters when the protest began.

People also walked around Colonial Lake on Monday for a peaceful protest.
Like today, authorities were present during the protest.
The group dispersed shortly before a 6 p.m. curfew issued by the city.
