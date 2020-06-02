Man who live streamed Charleston riot, subsequent arrest sentenced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man who streamed a riot in Charleston and captured video of his arrest has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that 32-year-old Orlando Shalrocko King of North Charleston was sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful travel to incite destructive riots in the downtown Charleston area on May 30, 2020.

Prosecutors said that during a riot following the death of George Floyd, numerous suspects including King forced their way into the College Market store in Charleston. The looters stole $80,000 in store merchandise and shattered the store windows, a report states.

King filmed, narrated, and livestreamed the looting on his Facebook page. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said at one point in the video, King yelled, “We’re in the corner store! Stealing ****!”

In another part of the video, King announced that he was searching the store for Angry Orchard. According to authorities, the video showed that, after stealing a 6-pack of Angry Orchard hard cider, King left the store and stated, “We just broke into the corner store and I got my Angry Orchard, ya’ll know I love my ****.”

Authorities said in one of the video clips during the looting, King mentions a former Live 5 News reporter’s name. “Share this ****, **** Harve Jacobs,” King is heard saying.

A few days later, during a 20 minute profanity laced Facebook live video, King said several times that police were not prepared for the riot.

“The police ain’t even know what to do. They don’t know what to do,” King is heard saying. “They never seen Charleston did no **** like that before.”

As King was doing the Facebook live video he was was arrested by police which was captured in the stream.

King is the fourth of six defendants to be sentenced on federal charges stemming from participation of actions including arson, inciting riots, and other civil disorder in Columbia and Charleston on May 30 and 31, 2020.

“Last summer’s riots were a dark day in Charleston’s history,” said Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart. “Prison time is appropriate in this case and sends a message that this behavior will not be tolerated in South Carolina.”

Weapons charge

In addition to the riot charge, King also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited felon.

Prosecutors say that charge stems from an investigation on April 25, 2020 when North Charleston police officers attempted to locate a gun that was thrown out during a car chase. While officers were looking for the weapon they were told of a disturbance that possibly involved the gun.

Officers then encountered King who they recognized from a Facebook live video that he posted showing him firing a gun outside a driver’s side car window.

“King continually frequented the area on several occasions, while the officers were attempting to locate the missing firearm,” officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “When officers contacted King, he became uncooperative and attempted to get away. Officers noticed an item in King’s jacket pocket that appeared to be the shape of a grip of a handgun. King was then placed in handcuffs, and a Sig Sauer 9mm caliber pistol with an extended magazine with 27 rounds of ammunition was recovered.”

Prosecutors said a National Crime Information Center inquiry revealed that the recovered gun was reported stolen. Further, it was discovered that King was prohibited from possessing a gun due to a 2008-Armed Robbery conviction.

United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel sentenced King to 24 months imprisonment to be followed by 36 months of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

