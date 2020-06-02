Suspect in Saturday riot arrested during Facebook Live

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A suspect in Saturday’s riot in downtown Charleston was arrested Tuesday while doing a live broadcast on Facebook.
Orlando King, 31, was arrested at an apartment complex on Mole Lane in North Charleston.
Charleston police say King was seen on video looting at a bar on upper King Street on Saturday night. In one of the video clips during the looting, King mentions a Live 5 News reporter’s name.
“Stealing this **** for Harve Jacobs,” King is heard saying.
During a 20 minute profanity laced Facebook live video on Tuesday, King said several times that police were not prepared for the riot.
“The police ain’t even know what to do. They don’t know what to do,” King is heard saying. “They never seen Charleston did no **** like that before.”
“They don’t know is ya’ll gonna be coming from this way or coming from that way, they ain’t know,” King is heard saying. “We got plenty of people down here. They’re supposed to be heard and need to be heard, you know what I’m saying? And if it had to happen with a riot so be it.”
Aisha Mitchell witnessed King’s arrest at the apartment complex.
“It was kind of crazy, you know? I kind of got scared especially knowing that was viewed on a live,” Mitchell said.
Charleston police plan to charge King with two counts of burglary second degree in connection with Saturday’s looting.
Jail records show King was arrested in April on two gun charges.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.