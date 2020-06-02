Town of Summerville extends curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Town officials have extended Summerville’s curfew.
The curfew is from 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 3.
“Town Council voted on the original curfew at a special called council meeting on Sunday, May 31 to limit the potential of violent protests,” town officials said in a statement.
The vote also gives Mayor Ricky Waring authority to adjust the curfew based on events through Thursday, June 11.
It does not apply to those who are traveling for work or medical reasons.
“The Town fully respects the rights of individuals to peacefully protest. The Police Department will be assisted by surrounding local, state, and federal agencies to work to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters,” town officials said.
The town released the following additional information:
All businesses in the area of Main Street to close or completely secure their properties and parking lots by removing any furniture or debris.
Criminal activity and destruction of property will not be tolerated.
Police are asking anyone to report suspicious activity to 9-1-1 and to stay safe.
