BE alums Gilbert, Dengler named Freshman All-Americans

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Former Bishop England teammates Geoffrey Gilbert of Clemson and Chris Dengler of Old Dominion were each named to the 2020 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American team on Tuesday.
Gilbert had a 1-0 record and an 0.71 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched over eight relief appearances in 2020. He allowed seven hits (.159 opponents’ batting average) and seven walks with 14 strikeouts and did not allow any of his eight inherited baserunners to score.
Dengler was off to a solid start to his collegiate career before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He hit .340 with 3 doubles, 1 triple and 8 RBI as he started 15 games. Dengler recorded five multi-hit games, notched a season-high three hits against Yale and hit his first career triple against Big Ten opponent Rutgers.
