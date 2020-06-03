Charleston looting suspect told business owner he participated to record history

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of looting during last Saturday night’s riot in downtown Charleston said he was there to record history.
That’s according to Danny Einhorn who spoke to Orlando King the day after the riot.
King, who’s facing two charges of violent burglary was given a $350,000 bond on Wednesday afternoon. He was arrested Tuesday while on Facebook live in North Charleston.
Einhorn owns Affordabike on King Street. His shop was vandalized during the riot, and he reached out to King on Sunday after watching King’s Facebook videos of the rioting.
In the videos King can be seen among the looters. In his Facebook live video on Tuesday, King said he got some stuff from the looting.
Einhorn says King called him on Sunday.
“[He said] he was at the rally to be more of a historian to document this from a history perspective to be a journalist, and I think that’s mostly what he did,” Einhorn said Wednesday.
“We talked a lot about who he is, his history and I think it’s important," Einhorn said."I kind of wondered who are you? How’d you get here? How’d you get to that point where you were filming those videos?”
Einhorn says he thinks police were right to arrest King.
“I thought he did incriminate himself on that video. He will have to pay the price. He’s already been arrested. The law will deal with him,” Einhorn said.
As part of his bond, the judge ordered King to be under 24 hours house arrest.
