Charleston prays for justice during times of unrest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens came together at the Charleston Holocaust Memorial to pray for change on Wednesday. During a time of unrest, some people felt like a peaceful gathering was necessary.
Henry Ravenel, one of the organizers of the event, said the purpose was to gather all different kinds of people together to reflect and pray for answers.
“The only way we’re going to heal our land is through prayer, and out here you see a display of many different ethnicities. It’s a melting pot of a lot of diversity,” Ravenel said." Even with a protest going on, we were still able to gather our focus back to what the main focus is and that is our God above."
People of different political backgrounds and religious beliefs spoke up during the vigil.
They also reflected on the death of George Floyd and took a moment of silence.
Pastor Michelle Smalls with the Restoration Holiness Church said these types of events bring a lot of attention to faith.
"Some people have faith, some people don't have faith. But the majority who don't have faith they're going to see the manifestation of God moving in this whole community and every state that has been going through what we're going through," Smalls said.
At a time where some people say they're experiencing injustice, some elected officials at the event said the next step is to get involved.
“They should be reaching out to their local leaders especially our mayors and the city and county councils," Rep. Nancy Mace said."People should be reaching out and expressing their concerns."
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.