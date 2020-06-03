Charleston protester arrested on Sunday disputes charge

"They ordered us to step back, which I did," he said. "Three police officers came up trying to push me from the back telling me to hurry up. I told them, 'You don't have to put your hands on me. I'm walking, I'm complying to every command you've given.' [The officers] said, 'Should we get him? Yeah, let's get him.' They grabbed me. I had my belongings in my hands they threw on the ground."