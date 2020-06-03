The Citadel rescinds applicant’s admission following investigation into racist comment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel has rescinded an applicant’s admission to the military college following an investigation into a racist comment.
The applicant had previously been accepted for the fall 2020 semester.
On Wednesday afternoon, the school announced that following a review of conduct, The Citadel determined that this person did not meet the requirements for “readiness to embrace and live our core values of Honor, Duty and Respect.”
This follows after officials announced on Monday that they were aware of a racist comment that was posted by someone allegedly tied to the Citadel and would investigate and take appropriate action.
