Coroner identifies toddler who died after found unresponsive at Hanahan pool

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a toddler who died after being found unresponsive at a home in Hanahan.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the child as 2-year-old Alex Young from Ladson who was transported to MUSC on May 23 after authorities say he was found unresponsive by a caregiver.
“The cause and manner of death are pending,” said Coroner George M. Oliver.
The Hanahan Police Department, SLED and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
Hanahan police officials say the babysitter is facing charges. Stefanie Johnson is facing charges for unlawful conduct towards a child. She’s out of jail on a $25,000 bond.
The police department says they received a call about a possible drowning on May 23 on River Rock Road which is in the Commons at Tanner Plantation neighborhood.
According to an arrest warrant, Johnson discovered the 2-year-old boy face down in a backyard swimming pool. First responders say they saw bruises on the child’s forehead and lips and the child was breathing shallow.
Police say Johnson was under the influence of alcohol and prescribed medications and that she admitted to that in an interview.
Officials say she was a friend of the child’s mother and was keeping the child while his mother worked.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.