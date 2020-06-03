Emergency crews working accident on Highway 61 following car chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews are working an accident following a car chase on Highway 61 near Magnolia and Drayton Hall plantations.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 2:30 p.m. Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
“Charleston County deputies are assisting with traffic control,” Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office said.
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said it started when their deputies attempted to conduct a felony traffic stop on a vehicle, which had 2 occupants, on Ashley River Road at 2:32 p.m.
According to DCSO officials, the vehicle continued toward Charleston disregarding and failing to stop for the blue lights.
A report states a short pursuit followed which ended abruptly on Ashley River Road near the plantations when the vehicle was involved in a single-car accident.
“One person has been detained at this time,” said Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office. “This is an ongoing incident and investigation.”
