Folly Beach reports Portuguese Man o’ War washing up on beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Folly Beach is announcing that Portuguese Man o’ War stings have been reported on the beach.
The city is recommending that if you get stung, to treat it with vinegar and warmth, but to get medical treatment if it is necessary.
“Just to be aware they are in the water and not to touch or swim near them," Public Information Officer with Folly Beach Andrew Gilreath. "The sting can even happen once they are on the sand”
Anyone who sees a Portuguese Man o’ War is asked to call dispatch at 843-588-2433, or using the SeeClickFix mobile app.
